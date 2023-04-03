PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) last year’s performance of 79.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Friday, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) stock price up 0.39% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $43.19. PBF’s price has ranged from $23.58 to $49.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -52.90%. With a float of $109.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.49 million.

The firm has a total of 3616 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 5,555,729. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 117,500 shares at a rate of $47.28, taking the stock ownership to the 44,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for $45.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,493,937. This insider now owns 14,662 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PBF Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.57, a number that is poised to hit 3.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PBF Energy Inc., PBF], we can find that recorded value of 2.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.30.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 66.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.39. The third major resistance level sits at $45.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.23.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.57 billion, the company has a total of 128,975K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,830 M while annual income is 2,877 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,846 M while its latest quarter income was 637,800 K.