Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.36% last month.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) stock priced at $10.95, up 3.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.47 and dropped to $10.95 before settling in for the closing price of $10.85. QTRX’s price has ranged from $6.31 to $31.33 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 35.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.10%. With a float of $34.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.18 million.

In an organization with 370 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.15, operating margin of -68.57, and the pretax margin is -91.58.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corporation is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 152,418. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 48,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President & CEO bought 105,000 for $10.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,095,150. This insider now owns 185,823 shares in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.95 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -91.64 while generating a return on equity of -24.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quanterix Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.38 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 36.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.60. However, in the short run, Quanterix Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.51. Second resistance stands at $11.75. The third major resistance level sits at $12.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.71. The third support level lies at $10.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 404.14 million, the company has a total of 37,249K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 105,520 K while annual income is -96,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 25,820 K while its latest quarter income was -18,580 K.