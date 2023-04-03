Recent developments with Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.24 cents.

A new trading day began on Friday, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) stock price down -0.10% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.16. CCL’s price has ranged from $6.11 to $21.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -7.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.00%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $11.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,500. This insider now owns 870,950 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carnival Corporation & plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) saw its 5-day average volume 61.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 41.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 51.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.31 in the near term. At $10.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.90. The third support level lies at $9.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.65 billion, the company has a total of 1,116,014K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,168 M while annual income is -6,094 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,839 M while its latest quarter income was -1,599 M.