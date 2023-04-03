Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.71 cents.

Company News

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.32, soaring 3.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.71 and dropped to $10.20 before settling in for the closing price of $10.15. Within the past 52 weeks, CHPT’s price has moved between $8.07 and $20.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.10%. With a float of $334.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $341.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1436 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.53, operating margin of -72.06, and the pretax margin is -74.19.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 136,074. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 14,476 shares at a rate of $9.40, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,469 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s insider sold 9,535 for $9.40, making the entire transaction worth $89,629. This insider now owns 933,894 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Latest Financial update

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -73.59 while generating a return on equity of -76.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) saw its 5-day average volume 6.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 39.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.72 in the near term. At $10.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.95. The third support level lies at $9.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.47 billion based on 341,684K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 468,090 K and income totals -344,460 K. The company made 152,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -78,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) posted a 2.49% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
March 31, 2023, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) trading session started at the price of $13.73, that was 3.78% jump from the session...
Read more

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 121,160 K

Shaun Noe -
On March 31, 2023, Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) opened at $0.7549, higher 4.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) market cap hits 12.29 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) stock priced at $0.325, up 7.09% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.