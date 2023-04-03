Recent developments with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.61 cents.

On Friday, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) trading session started with a 2.02% jump from the session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.40. A 52-week range for PAGS has been $7.51 – $21.97.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 43.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.20%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $325.98 million.

In an organization with 8387 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.10% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.58 million. That was better than the volume of 3.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.33. However, in the short run, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.72. Second resistance stands at $8.86. The third major resistance level sits at $9.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.26. The third support level lies at $8.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

There are 329,608K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.77 billion. As of now, sales total 2,970 M while income totals 291,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 752,910 K while its last quarter net income were 77,530 K.