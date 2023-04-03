Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $1.12, up 26.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Over the past 52 weeks, MARK has traded in a range of $0.87-$8.90.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -23.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 268.90%. With a float of $10.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 74 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of -86.99, and the pretax margin is +171.86.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 9.47%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +171.81 while generating a return on equity of 250.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 19.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3974, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7202. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4633 in the near term. At $1.5567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9967. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9033.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.70 million has total of 10,641K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,990 K in contrast with the sum of 27,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,810 K and last quarter income was -8,920 K.