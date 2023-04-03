Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) average volume reaches $407.11K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

March 31, 2023, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) trading session started at the price of $1.18, that was 14.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.1631 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. A 52-week range for FRBK has been $1.12 – $5.23.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 22.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 306.90%. With a float of $45.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 525 employees.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Republic First Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 21.29%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President sold 100 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $300. This insider now owns 44,900 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Looking closely at Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8677, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7438. However, in the short run, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4523. Second resistance stands at $1.5446. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6892. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2154, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0708. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9785.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

There are 63,864K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 76.00 million. As of now, sales total 180,550 K while income totals 25,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 51,750 K while its last quarter net income were 1,550 K.