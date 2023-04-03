Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) 20 Days SMA touches 2.36%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Friday, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) stock price up 3.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $31.13. RVNC’s price has ranged from $11.27 to $36.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 247.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.60%. With a float of $79.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 534 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 2,223,360. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 70,390 shares at a rate of $31.59, taking the stock ownership to the 823,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s President sold 21,508 for $31.59, making the entire transaction worth $679,358. This insider now owns 123,934 shares in total.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to -4.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.59 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s (RVNC) raw stochastic average was set at 76.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.69 in the near term. At $33.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.15.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.61 billion, the company has a total of 83,850K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 132,570 K while annual income is -356,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,920 K while its latest quarter income was -145,950 K.