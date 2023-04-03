Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) volume exceeds 26.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $9.25, up 9.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.10 and dropped to $9.142 before settling in for the closing price of $9.14. Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has traded in a range of $3.25-$22.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 295.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.90%. With a float of $154.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 489 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16.39, operating margin of -42.41, and the pretax margin is -201.14.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Riot Platforms Inc. is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 166,101. In this transaction Director of this company sold 26,000 shares at a rate of $6.39, taking the stock ownership to the 69,441 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 25,000 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 1,018,389 shares in total.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -196.61 while generating a return on equity of -40.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -57.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Riot Platforms Inc.’s (RIOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT)

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) saw its 5-day average volume 20.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 17.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Riot Platforms Inc.’s (RIOT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.35 in the near term. At $10.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.43.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.53 billion has total of 166,979K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 259,170 K in contrast with the sum of -509,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 60,150 K and last quarter income was -142,280 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors finally get a glimpse of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) volume hitting the figure of 6.85 million.

Steve Mayer -
On March 31, 2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) opened at $52.68, higher 4.14% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) volume exceeds 4.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) stock priced at $12.37, up 5.45% from the previous...
Read more

DTE Energy Company (DTE) 20 Days SMA touches 2.41%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $108.84, soaring 0.78% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.