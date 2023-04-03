Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) volume exceeds 7.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 31, 2023, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened at $9.50, higher 2.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.73 and dropped to $9.48 before settling in for the closing price of $9.46. Price fluctuations for HOOD have ranged from $6.81 to $14.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 73.30% at the time writing. With a float of $697.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $889.35 million.

The firm has a total of 2300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.44, operating margin of -68.16, and the pretax margin is -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 836,434. In this transaction Chief Creative Officer of this company sold 92,691 shares at a rate of $9.02, taking the stock ownership to the 1,005,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 83,334 for $9.84, making the entire transaction worth $819,748. This insider now owns 1,115,646 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD], we can find that recorded value of 7.0 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 43.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.89. The third major resistance level sits at $10.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.30.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are currently 896,046K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,358 M according to its annual income of -1,028 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 380,000 K and its income totaled -166,000 K.