Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) last year’s performance of -59.19% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) stock priced at $3.12. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.1748 and dropped to $3.085 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. RSI’s price has ranged from $2.89 to $8.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -75.50%. With a float of $58.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 700 employees.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 252,002. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 83,334 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 2,202,251 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 83,334 for $3.03, making the entire transaction worth $252,102. This insider now owns 2,285,585 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Looking closely at Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.31. However, in the short run, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.16. Second resistance stands at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.98.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 687.50 million, the company has a total of 221,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 592,210 K while annual income is -38,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 165,530 K while its latest quarter income was -8,990 K.