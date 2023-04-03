Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) last year’s performance of -21.74% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 31, 2023, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) opened at $11.39, higher 1.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.51 and dropped to $11.24 before settling in for the closing price of $11.30. Price fluctuations for SBRA have ranged from $10.08 to $16.41 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.00% at the time writing. With a float of $228.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 42 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.31, operating margin of +39.26, and the pretax margin is -13.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of -12.55 while generating a return on equity of -2.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -17.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

Looking closely at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s (SBRA) raw stochastic average was set at 36.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.36. However, in the short run, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.59. Second resistance stands at $11.69. The third major resistance level sits at $11.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.05.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) Key Stats

There are currently 231,159K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 624,810 K according to its annual income of -77,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 164,990 K and its income totaled -84,950 K.