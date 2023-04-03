Search
Sana Meer
SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) with a beta value of 2.08 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

March 31, 2023, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) trading session started at the price of $3.05, that was 2.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. A 52-week range for SCYX has been $1.15 – $4.04.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 119.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.80%. With a float of $32.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.50 million.

The firm has a total of 56 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SCYNEXIS Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SCYNEXIS Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 51.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 75,000 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 272,068 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s General Counsel bought 3,500 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $10,500. This insider now owns 53,499 shares in total.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.5) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SCYNEXIS Inc., SCYX], we can find that recorded value of 12.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s (SCYX) raw stochastic average was set at 94.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 286.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.37. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.28.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Key Stats

There are 32,657K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 96.00 million. As of now, sales total 13,160 K while income totals -32,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,560 K while its last quarter net income were -29,580 K.

