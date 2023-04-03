Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

SES AI Corporation (SES) 20 Days SMA touches 3.58%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.86, soaring 3.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.85. Within the past 52 weeks, SES’s price has moved between $2.62 and $9.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.30%. With a float of $213.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.64 million.

The firm has a total of 200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 30,835. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 11,495 shares at a rate of $2.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,434,223 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 10,795 for $3.28, making the entire transaction worth $35,371. This insider now owns 1,445,718 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

SES AI Corporation (SES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 20.50 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20 and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SES AI Corporation, SES], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 10.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.04. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.74.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 997.01 million based on 349,812K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -50,990 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors finally get a glimpse of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) volume hitting the figure of 5.48 million.

Sana Meer -
On March 31, 2023, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) opened at $95.19, higher 2.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) volume exceeds 32.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock priced at $283.73, up 1.50% from the previous day...
Read more

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) volume exceeds 8.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $5.11, down -59.29% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.