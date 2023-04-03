SES AI Corporation (SES) 20 Days SMA touches 3.58%: The odds favor the bear

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.86, soaring 3.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.85. Within the past 52 weeks, SES’s price has moved between $2.62 and $9.62.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.30%. With a float of $213.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.64 million.

The firm has a total of 200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 30,835. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 11,495 shares at a rate of $2.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,434,223 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 10,795 for $3.28, making the entire transaction worth $35,371. This insider now owns 1,445,718 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

SES AI Corporation (SES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 20.50 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20 and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SES AI Corporation, SES], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 10.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.04. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.74.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 997.01 million based on 349,812K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -50,990 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.