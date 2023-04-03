Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is expecting -11.25% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 31, 2023, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) opened at $1.43, lower -2.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.34 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Price fluctuations for SHCR have ranged from $1.38 to $3.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.00% at the time writing. With a float of $317.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.88, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -21.11.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 15,276. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 4,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,201. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -20.59 while generating a return on equity of -18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Looking closely at Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3339, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9484. However, in the short run, Sharecare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4667. Second resistance stands at $1.5133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2467.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

There are currently 353,520K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 516.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 412,820 K according to its annual income of -85,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 114,620 K and its income totaled -27,360 K.