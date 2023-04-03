SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 40,550 K

On March 31, 2023, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) opened at $2.34, higher 9.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.55 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Price fluctuations for SMRT have ranged from $2.03 to $6.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.90% at the time writing. With a float of $143.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 701 employees.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SmartRent Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 306,852. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,000 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 4,905,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 95,634 for $5.61, making the entire transaction worth $536,449. This insider now owns 19,630,624 shares in total.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, SmartRent Inc.’s (SMRT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.62 in the near term. At $2.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.20.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Key Stats

There are currently 199,253K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 462.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 167,820 K according to its annual income of -96,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,550 K and its income totaled -21,390 K.