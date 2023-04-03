Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.12% last month.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.80, soaring 2.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.015 and dropped to $46.0189 before settling in for the closing price of $46.59. Within the past 52 weeks, SMAR’s price has moved between $25.09 and $58.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 47.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.70%. With a float of $126.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.45, operating margin of -29.71, and the pretax margin is -27.75.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Smartsheet Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 192,160. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $48.04, taking the stock ownership to the 5,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 10,418 for $47.68, making the entire transaction worth $496,730. This insider now owns 18,483 shares in total.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Latest Financial update

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -28.12 while generating a return on equity of -43.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 352.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.54 in the near term. At $49.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.28. The third support level lies at $44.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.17 billion based on 131,330K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 766,920 K and income totals -215,640 K. The company made 212,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.