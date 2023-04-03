Search
Shaun Noe
Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 79,750 K

Company News

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $11.97, up 0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.00 and dropped to $11.96 before settling in for the closing price of $11.96. Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has traded in a range of $6.43-$12.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 34.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.70%. With a float of $113.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 983 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.46, operating margin of -39.23, and the pretax margin is -40.58.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Sumo Logic Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 258,320. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 21,812 shares at a rate of $11.84, taking the stock ownership to the 735,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,842 for $11.84, making the entire transaction worth $128,402. This insider now owns 413,678 shares in total.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -41.51 while generating a return on equity of -31.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sumo Logic Inc.’s (SUMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

The latest stats from [Sumo Logic Inc., SUMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.26 million was superior to 2.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sumo Logic Inc.’s (SUMO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.02. The third major resistance level sits at $12.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.92.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.47 billion has total of 122,510K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 300,670 K in contrast with the sum of -124,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 79,750 K and last quarter income was -27,900 K.

