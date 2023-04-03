Target Corporation (TGT) average volume reaches $3.29M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $161.50, up 3.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $165.83 and dropped to $160.95 before settling in for the closing price of $160.27. Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has traded in a range of $137.16-$254.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.60%. With a float of $459.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $460.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 440000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.46, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is +3.13.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Target Corporation is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 5,564,130. In this transaction Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $158.98, taking the stock ownership to the 191,272 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Executive Officer sold 24,708 for $146.41, making the entire transaction worth $3,617,619. This insider now owns 93,943 shares in total.

Target Corporation (TGT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.13) by -$0.59. This company achieved a net margin of +2.55 while generating a return on equity of 23.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.51% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Target Corporation’s (TGT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Target Corporation (TGT)

Looking closely at Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.31.

During the past 100 days, Target Corporation’s (TGT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $165.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.57. However, in the short run, Target Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $167.32. Second resistance stands at $169.02. The third major resistance level sits at $172.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $157.56.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 73.78 billion has total of 460,364K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 109,120 M in contrast with the sum of 2,780 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,395 M and last quarter income was 876,000 K.