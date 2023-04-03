Search
Shaun Noe
Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 9.93%

Company News

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $1.63, up 3.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.70 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.61. Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has traded in a range of $0.89-$2.41.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -171.50%. With a float of $277.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.44 million.

In an organization with 207 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.90, operating margin of +9.87, and the pretax margin is -4.87.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Taseko Mines Limited is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -6.61 while generating a return on equity of -7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -171.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6450, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3260. However, in the short run, Taseko Mines Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6967. Second resistance stands at $1.7334. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7669. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6265, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5930. The third support level lies at $1.5563 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 467.11 million has total of 288,346K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 301,230 K in contrast with the sum of -19,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,120 K and last quarter income was -1,680 K.

