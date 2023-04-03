Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is -8.36% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $1.66, up 12.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8785 and dropped to $1.6585 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has traded in a range of $1.29-$9.02.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.80%. With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 330 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -137.02, and the pretax margin is -173.84.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,894,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 627,200 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 779,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,800 for $3.02, making the entire transaction worth $521,856. This insider now owns 628,709 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -174.01 while generating a return on equity of -145.73.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

The latest stats from [Terran Orbital Corporation, LLAP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.87 million was inferior to 6.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 25.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0084, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8630. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9262. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0123. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1462. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7062, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5723. The third support level lies at $1.4862 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 236.61 million has total of 142,381K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 94,240 K in contrast with the sum of -163,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,920 K and last quarter income was -32,980 K.