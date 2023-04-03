The Home Depot Inc. (HD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.72% last month.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) stock priced at $286.99, up 3.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $295.55 and dropped to $286.76 before settling in for the closing price of $285.36. HD’s price has ranged from $264.51 to $347.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.40%. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.02 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 471600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.97, operating margin of +15.27, and the pretax margin is +14.28.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of The Home Depot Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 71.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 1,995,495. In this transaction EVP – Merchandising of this company sold 6,403 shares at a rate of $311.65, taking the stock ownership to the 25,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s EVP and CIO sold 2,000 for $311.29, making the entire transaction worth $622,580. This insider now owns 3,928 shares in total.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.22% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Home Depot Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.69, a number that is poised to hit 3.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) saw its 5-day average volume 4.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.02.

During the past 100 days, The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD) raw stochastic average was set at 22.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $302.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $300.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $298.19 in the near term. At $301.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $306.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $289.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $283.69. The third support level lies at $280.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 289.63 billion, the company has a total of 1,014,956K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 157,403 M while annual income is 17,105 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 35,831 M while its latest quarter income was 3,362 M.