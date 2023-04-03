The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) with a beta value of 1.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) stock priced at $67.77, up 3.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.81 and dropped to $66.8101 before settling in for the closing price of $67.07. SMG’s price has ranged from $39.06 to $129.95 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -187.30%. With a float of $40.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2430 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.04, operating margin of +10.21, and the pretax margin is -14.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 216,541. In this transaction EVP, Global Human Resources of this company sold 2,503 shares at a rate of $86.51, taking the stock ownership to the 39,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 23,000 for $80.16, making the entire transaction worth $1,843,570. This insider now owns 14,041,775 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.15 while generating a return on equity of -75.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -34.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Looking closely at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 56.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.42. However, in the short run, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.76. Second resistance stands at $71.79. The third major resistance level sits at $73.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.76.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.75 billion, the company has a total of 55,956K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,924 M while annual income is -437,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 526,600 K while its latest quarter income was -64,700 K.