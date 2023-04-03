Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) volume exceeds 1.21 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.13, plunging -7.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $0.9401 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Within the past 52 weeks, TIO’s price has moved between $0.41 and $1.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 33.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.10%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 431 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.31, operating margin of -67.52, and the pretax margin is -69.96.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 30.93%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -65.43 while generating a return on equity of -35.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

The latest stats from [Tingo Group Inc., TIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was superior to 0.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 55.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9680, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8208. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2299. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3299. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8501. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7602.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 177.90 million based on 157,450K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,680 K and income totals -36,430 K. The company made 13,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.