Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) volume exceeds 1.21 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.13, plunging -7.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $0.9401 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Within the past 52 weeks, TIO’s price has moved between $0.41 and $1.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 33.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.10%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 431 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.31, operating margin of -67.52, and the pretax margin is -69.96.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 30.93%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -65.43 while generating a return on equity of -35.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

The latest stats from [Tingo Group Inc., TIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was superior to 0.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 55.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9680, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8208. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2299. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3299. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8501. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7602.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 177.90 million based on 157,450K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,680 K and income totals -36,430 K. The company made 13,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) volume exceeds 11.0 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $31.11, down -1.30% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) 20 Days SMA touches 0.07%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
March 31, 2023, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) trading session started at the price of $32.83, that was 3.30% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Can UBS Group AG’s (UBS) hike of 12.37% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
On March 31, 2023, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) opened at $20.90, higher 4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.