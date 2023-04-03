TMC (TMC the metals company Inc.) climbed 7.68 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 31, 2023, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) opened at $0.7805, higher 7.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8444 and dropped to $0.7805 before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. Price fluctuations for TMC have ranged from $0.51 to $2.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.40% at the time writing. With a float of $179.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39 employees.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 25,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 15,497,489 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 42,000 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $29,820. This insider now owns 15,462,489 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Looking closely at TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9532, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9285. However, in the short run, TMC the metals company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8554. Second resistance stands at $0.8818. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9193. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7915, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7540. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7276.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

There are currently 265,533K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 213.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -170,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -109,600 K.