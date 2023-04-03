ULCC (Frontier Group Holdings Inc.) climbed 4.46 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 31, 2023, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) opened at $9.52, higher 4.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.85 and dropped to $9.49 before settling in for the closing price of $9.42. Price fluctuations for ULCC have ranged from $8.19 to $15.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.80% at the time writing. With a float of $215.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6470 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.53, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 173,334. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 14,723 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 278,949 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President & CEO sold 1,538 for $11.80, making the entire transaction worth $18,150. This insider now owns 293,672 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.18 million, its volume of 1.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.96 in the near term. At $10.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.24.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

There are currently 218,060K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,326 M according to its annual income of -37,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 906,000 K and its income totaled 40,000 K.