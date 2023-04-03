Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) soared 11.70 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) trading session started with a 11.70% jump from the session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. A 52-week range for UNCY has been $0.40 – $2.87.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -26.70%. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 12,375. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s (UNCY) raw stochastic average was set at 68.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 191.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.24 in the near term. At $2.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.54.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Key Stats

There are 15,052K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.39 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -10,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 950 K while its last quarter net income were -5,560 K.