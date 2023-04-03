United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) posted a 14.97% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 31, 2023, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) opened at $25.62, higher 3.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.36 and dropped to $25.58 before settling in for the closing price of $25.36. Price fluctuations for UNFI have ranged from $22.07 to $49.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 25.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.60% at the time writing. With a float of $58.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 30300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.48, operating margin of +1.21, and the pretax margin is +1.07.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Natural Foods Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 1,003,633. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 45,168 shares at a rate of $22.22, taking the stock ownership to the 150,936 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s CFO sold 7,000 for $42.62, making the entire transaction worth $298,340. This insider now owns 117,648 shares in total.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.86 while generating a return on equity of 15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.11% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, United Natural Foods Inc.’s (UNFI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.61 in the near term. At $26.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.05.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Key Stats

There are currently 59,398K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,928 M according to its annual income of 248,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,816 M and its income totaled 19,000 K.