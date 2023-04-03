Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) with a beta value of 0.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.70, plunging -4.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7319 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Within the past 52 weeks, UBX’s price has moved between $1.64 and $18.50.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -29.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.00%. With a float of $13.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -823.73, operating margin of -23589.83, and the pretax margin is -25392.80.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 4,840. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,210 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 91,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,005 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,020. This insider now owns 63,237 shares in total.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.05) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -25392.80 while generating a return on equity of -94.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 122.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.06, a number that is poised to hit -1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 1.93 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 322.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 155.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.0883, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5012. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6979 in the near term. At $1.7659, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7998. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5960, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5621. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4941.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.40 million based on 14,339K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 240 K and income totals -59,930 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.