Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.72% last month.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $23.58, up 5.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.52 and dropped to $23.46 before settling in for the closing price of $23.31. Over the past 52 weeks, UPBD has traded in a range of $16.82-$31.91.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 9.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -89.60%. With a float of $49.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.27 million.

In an organization with 12690 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.89, operating margin of +7.14, and the pretax margin is +1.45.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Upbound Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 2.38.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.50% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Upbound Group Inc.’s (UPBD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Upbound Group Inc.’s (UPBD) raw stochastic average was set at 43.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.86. However, in the short run, Upbound Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.87. Second resistance stands at $25.22. The third major resistance level sits at $25.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.10. The third support level lies at $22.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.30 billion has total of 55,729K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,245 M in contrast with the sum of 12,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 990,460 K and last quarter income was 2,650 K.