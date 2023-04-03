Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) posted a 1.90% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) trading session started with a 5.65% jump from the session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.07. A 52-week range for UPLD has been $3.97 – $18.03.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.00%. With a float of $27.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.91 million.

The firm has a total of 1006 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Upland Software Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Upland Software Inc. is 8.00%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 47,500. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.75, taking the stock ownership to the 263,738 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s CEO bought 10,000 for $4.80, making the entire transaction worth $48,000. This insider now owns 253,738 shares in total.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Upland Software Inc., UPLD], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Upland Software Inc.’s (UPLD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.84.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Key Stats

There are 32,223K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 131.11 million. As of now, sales total 317,300 K while income totals -68,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 78,810 K while its last quarter net income were -22,680 K.