Urban Edge Properties (UE) volume exceeds 1.18 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.60, soaring 4.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.08 and dropped to $14.60 before settling in for the closing price of $14.44. Within the past 52 weeks, UE’s price has moved between $12.91 and $19.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.50%. With a float of $113.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 115 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.91, operating margin of +27.08, and the pretax margin is +12.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 316,660. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $15.83, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.60 while generating a return on equity of 4.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Urban Edge Properties (UE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.23 in the near term. At $15.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.27.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.70 billion based on 117,561K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 397,940 K and income totals 46,170 K. The company made 101,590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.