Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) kicked off at the price of $26.01: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) on Friday soared 5.95% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $24.55. Within the past 52 weeks, VRNS’s price has moved between $15.61 and $51.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.70%. With a float of $105.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.21 million.

The firm has a total of 2143 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Varonis Systems Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 35,670. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $23.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s CFO and COO bought 24,400 for $20.50, making the entire transaction worth $500,200. This insider now owns 490,351 shares in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -46.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5284.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Varonis Systems Inc., VRNS], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) raw stochastic average was set at 72.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.09. The third major resistance level sits at $28.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.47.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.64 billion based on 107,616K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 473,630 K and income totals -124,520 K. The company made 142,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.