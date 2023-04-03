Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,520 K

March 31, 2023, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) trading session started at the price of $0.1237, that was -3.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1249 and dropped to $0.116 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. A 52-week range for VERB has been $0.10 – $1.03.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.50%. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 107 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

The latest stats from [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.67 million was inferior to 6.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 172.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1574, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3279. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1245. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1292. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1334. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1156, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1114. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1067.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

There are 152,952K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.98 million. As of now, sales total 10,520 K while income totals -34,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,190 K while its last quarter net income were -8,030 K.