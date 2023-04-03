VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is -20.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.44, plunging -7.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Within the past 52 weeks, VHC’s price has moved between $0.99 and $2.68.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -115.40%. With a float of $63.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26040.00, operating margin of -140497.14, and the pretax margin is -140360.00.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VirnetX Holding Corp is 16.67%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,113. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,870 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President & CEO bought 13,829 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $16,595. This insider now owns 652,787 shares in total.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -122631.43 while generating a return on equity of -20.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Trading Performance Indicators

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 83.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1864.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30

Technical Analysis of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) saw its 5-day average volume 11.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, VirnetX Holding Corp’s (VHC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6388, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4711. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4133 in the near term. At $1.5167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1767. The third support level lies at $1.0733 if the price breaches the second support level.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 100.70 million based on 71,425K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40 K and income totals -39,590 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.