Sana Meer
Sana Meer

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 533,400 K

Analyst Insights

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.73, soaring 6.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.21 and dropped to $8.58 before settling in for the closing price of $8.65. Within the past 52 weeks, VZIO’s price has moved between $6.47 and $13.84.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.10%. With a float of $55.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.58, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +0.35.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Consumer Electronics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VIZIO Holding Corp. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 219,721. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 19,933 shares at a rate of $11.02, taking the stock ownership to the 491,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 67 for $11.10, making the entire transaction worth $744. This insider now owns 510,419 shares in total.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -0.02 while generating a return on equity of -0.11.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Trading Performance Indicators

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)

The latest stats from [VIZIO Holding Corp., VZIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was inferior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (VZIO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.62. The third major resistance level sits at $10.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.14.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.69 billion based on 195,327K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,863 M and income totals -400 K. The company made 533,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.

