Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) kicked off at the price of $4.14: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) stock priced at $3.97, up 5.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.14 and dropped to $3.95 before settling in for the closing price of $3.93. VUZI’s price has ranged from $3.27 to $10.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.10%. With a float of $59.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.66 million.

The firm has a total of 111 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.58, operating margin of -355.69, and the pretax margin is -344.41.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 9,895. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,557 shares at a rate of $3.87, taking the stock ownership to the 2,830,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 2,600 for $3.83, making the entire transaction worth $9,958. This insider now owns 2,827,613 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -344.41 while generating a return on equity of -31.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 8.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vuzix Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vuzix Corporation, VUZI], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 31.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.27. The third major resistance level sits at $4.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.82.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 248.40 million, the company has a total of 63,208K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,840 K while annual income is -40,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,900 K while its latest quarter income was -10,760 K.