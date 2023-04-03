Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.36%

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) stock priced at $44.00, up 3.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.56 and dropped to $43.385 before settling in for the closing price of $43.89. WERN’s price has ranged from $35.84 to $50.31 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 9.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.10%. With a float of $58.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.20 million.

In an organization with 14300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Werner Enterprises Inc. is 7.42%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 49,373. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,170 shares at a rate of $42.20, taking the stock ownership to the 6,284 shares.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.51% during the next five years compared to 24.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Werner Enterprises Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s (WERN) raw stochastic average was set at 60.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.05. However, in the short run, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.24. Second resistance stands at $46.99. The third major resistance level sits at $48.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.64. The third support level lies at $41.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.78 billion, the company has a total of 63,249K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,290 M while annual income is 241,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 861,490 K while its latest quarter income was 60,170 K.