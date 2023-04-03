WGS (GeneDx Holdings Corp.) climbed 14.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 31, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) trading session started at the price of $0.3179, that was 14.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.2962 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. A 52-week range for WGS has been $0.22 – $3.21.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -62.20%. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.32, operating margin of -178.22, and the pretax margin is -254.81.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GeneDx Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 33,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 92,644 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 308,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 35,200 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $12,665. This insider now owns 178,430 shares in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -233.91 while generating a return on equity of -171.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Looking closely at GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 197.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4135, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8614. However, in the short run, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3913. Second resistance stands at $0.4175. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4651. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3175, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2699. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2437.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

There are 798,247K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 253.60 million. As of now, sales total 234,690 K while income totals -548,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 61,350 K while its last quarter net income were -308,760 K.