WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) average volume reaches $1.83M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) stock priced at $46.58, up 1.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.91 and dropped to $46.08 before settling in for the closing price of $46.29. WSC’s price has ranged from $30.52 to $53.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 135.60%. With a float of $202.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.30 million.

The firm has a total of 4500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 252,325. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $50.47, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director bought 2,950 for $50.65, making the entire transaction worth $149,418. This insider now owns 6,313 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., WSC], we can find that recorded value of 2.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.45. The third major resistance level sits at $48.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.51.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.53 billion, the company has a total of 205,786K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,143 M while annual income is 339,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 447,910 K while its latest quarter income was 86,400 K.