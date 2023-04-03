Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) soared 2.67 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $109.46, up 2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.04 and dropped to $109.46 before settling in for the closing price of $109.00. Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has traded in a range of $50.20-$116.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -9.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.90%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 1,125,637. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 10,901 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 255,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s CFO sold 4,000 for $108.08, making the entire transaction worth $432,320. This insider now owns 65,970 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

The latest stats from [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.37 million was inferior to 2.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.29.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 90.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $112.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $113.72. The third major resistance level sits at $115.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.65.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.39 billion has total of 113,682K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,757 M in contrast with the sum of -423,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,005 M and last quarter income was 32,410 K.