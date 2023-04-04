$1.16M in average volume shows that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is heading in the right direction

On April 03, 2023, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) opened at $12.68, higher 5.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.015 and dropped to $12.575 before settling in for the closing price of $12.04. Price fluctuations for DO have ranged from $5.17 to $13.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.20% at the time writing. With a float of $100.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.18 million.

The firm has a total of 2100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.22, operating margin of -8.12, and the pretax margin is -12.55.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 122,516. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.25, taking the stock ownership to the 25,309 shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -12.27 while generating a return on equity of -14.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., DO], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 88.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.22. The third major resistance level sits at $13.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

There are currently 101,417K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 841,280 K according to its annual income of -103,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 223,260 K and its income totaled -52,440 K.