Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$1.46M in average volume shows that Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

On April 03, 2023, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) opened at $2.33, higher 3.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.2377 before settling in for the closing price of $2.33. Price fluctuations for CIFR have ranged from $0.38 to $3.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.50% at the time writing. With a float of $40.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -94.20, operating margin of -2401.22, and the pretax margin is -1225.32.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -1285.91 while generating a return on equity of -11.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 178.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Looking closely at Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 164.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.40. However, in the short run, Cipher Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.50. Second resistance stands at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.04.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

There are currently 248,627K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 535.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,040 K according to its annual income of -39,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,040 K and its income totaled -51,630 K.

