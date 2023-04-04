14.55% percent quarterly performance for Ford Motor Company (F) is not indicative of the underlying story

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.525, soaring 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.73 and dropped to $12.48 before settling in for the closing price of $12.60. Within the past 52 weeks, F’s price has moved between $10.10 and $16.32.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -111.10%. With a float of $3.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.00 billion.

The firm has a total of 173000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.88, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,027,840. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 79,921 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,638,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Vice President, CFO sold 29,821 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $389,623. This insider now owns 443,683 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.66% during the next five years compared to -17.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Ford Motor Company (F) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ford Motor Company, F], we can find that recorded value of 54.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 68.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 47.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.88. The third major resistance level sits at $13.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.28.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 49.30 billion based on 3,986,182K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 158,057 M and income totals -1,981 M. The company made 43,999 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,289 M in sales during its previous quarter.