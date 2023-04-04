16.80% percent quarterly performance for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 03, 2023, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) opened at $4.93, higher 13.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.84 and dropped to $4.9272 before settling in for the closing price of $5.01. Price fluctuations for YMAB have ranged from $2.70 to $20.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.00% at the time writing. With a float of $38.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.72 million.

The firm has a total of 148 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.41, operating margin of -145.27, and the pretax margin is -146.43.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 12.35%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 5,884. In this transaction SVP & CMO of this company bought 1,195 shares at a rate of $4.92, taking the stock ownership to the 4,266 shares.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.71) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -146.43 while generating a return on equity of -66.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., YMAB], we can find that recorded value of 4.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s (YMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 91.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.40. The third major resistance level sits at $6.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.23.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Key Stats

There are currently 43,668K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 163.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,900 K according to its annual income of -55,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,540 K and its income totaled -27,530 K.