$2.11M in average volume shows that Edison International (EIX) is heading in the right direction

April 03, 2023, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) trading session started at the price of $70.13, that was -0.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.20 and dropped to $69.67 before settling in for the closing price of $70.59. A 52-week range for EIX has been $54.45 – $73.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 6.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.00%. With a float of $382.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13388 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.67, operating margin of +16.52, and the pretax margin is +3.84.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Edison International stocks. The insider ownership of Edison International is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 7,692. In this transaction Director of this company bought 111 shares at a rate of $69.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,178 shares.

Edison International (EIX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 4.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -12.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Edison International (EIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

Looking closely at Edison International (NYSE: EIX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Edison International’s (EIX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.87. However, in the short run, Edison International’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.27. Second resistance stands at $72.00. The third major resistance level sits at $72.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.21.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Key Stats

There are 382,627K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.76 billion. As of now, sales total 17,220 M while income totals 824,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,016 M while its last quarter net income were 470,000 K.