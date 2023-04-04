$2.71M in average volume shows that Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is heading in the right direction

April 03, 2023, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) trading session started at the price of $4.93, that was -1.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $4.80 before settling in for the closing price of $4.90. A 52-week range for CYH has been $1.88 – $12.23.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -79.90%. With a float of $126.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.16 million.

The firm has a total of 66000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.96, operating margin of +5.96, and the pretax margin is +2.86.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Community Health Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Community Health Systems Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 2,352,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 800,000 shares at a rate of $2.94, taking the stock ownership to the 4,059,196 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 200,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $600,000. This insider now owns 3,259,196 shares in total.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.95% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Community Health Systems Inc., CYH], we can find that recorded value of 1.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Community Health Systems Inc.’s (CYH) raw stochastic average was set at 40.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.34. The third major resistance level sits at $5.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.28.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Key Stats

There are 134,704K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 638.70 million. As of now, sales total 12,211 M while income totals 46,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,141 M while its last quarter net income were 415,000 K.