Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$2.80M in average volume shows that FREYR Battery (FREY) is heading in the right direction

Company News

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.96, plunging -3.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.18 and dropped to $8.47 before settling in for the closing price of $8.89. Within the past 52 weeks, FREY’s price has moved between $6.42 and $16.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $113.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 212 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 17.78%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

FREYR Battery (FREY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.30 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.8 million, its volume of 5.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.03 in the near term. At $9.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.61.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.21 billion based on 139,705K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -98,790 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$698.02K in average volume shows that BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
April 03, 2023, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) trading session started at the price of $1.45, that was -5.33% drop from the session before....
Read more

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) posted a 0.64% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
On April 03, 2023, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) opened at $1.52, higher 3.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 64,800 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) stock priced at $1.31, up 5.65% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.