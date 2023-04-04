22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is -26.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.7575, plunging -10.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.76 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. Within the past 52 weeks, XXII’s price has moved between $0.71 and $2.70.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 30.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.60%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 198 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.81, operating margin of -80.73, and the pretax margin is -96.98.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 500,565. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 370,789 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 904,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $34,443. This insider now owns 405,574 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -96.28 while generating a return on equity of -73.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

The latest stats from [22nd Century Group Inc., XXII] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was inferior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 1.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9299, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2550. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7411. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7906. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8211. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6611, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6306. The third support level lies at $0.5811 if the price breaches the second support level.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 152.73 million based on 215,704K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 62,110 K and income totals -59,800 K. The company made 19,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.