$309.63K in average volume shows that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is heading in the right direction

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $0.35, up 6.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4203 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, SUNL has traded in a range of $0.25-$5.32.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -328.70%. With a float of $64.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 214 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.27, operating margin of -27.94, and the pretax margin is -213.06.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -133.72 while generating a return on equity of -35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 206.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0416, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9713. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3953 in the near term. At $0.4580, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4956. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2950, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2574. The third support level lies at $0.1947 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.37 million has total of 129,318K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 114,740 K in contrast with the sum of -153,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,270 K and last quarter income was -264,060 K.